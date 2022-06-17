Liquity Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00005273 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $79.20 million and $5.29 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,025.22 or 0.68314780 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00388238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,159,108 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

