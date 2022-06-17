Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 50,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 175,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

About Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 91,861 hectares of exploration claims in Chile and Argentina; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 21,329 hectares of exploration claims in Chile.

