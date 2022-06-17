Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Up 27.9% in May

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 953,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Loews by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after buying an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after buying an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

L traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.54. 2,170,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,374. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44. Loews has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

