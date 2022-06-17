Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Shares Bought by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,059 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LGV remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Friday. 145,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,876. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

