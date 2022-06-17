Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Bartlett & Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $151,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $172.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.48 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

