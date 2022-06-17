Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Shares Down 4.3%

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.41). 30,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 231,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Made Tech Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital delivery, data infrastructure and insights, embedded capabilities, and legacy application transformation services. It serves central and local government, housing, healthcare, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.

