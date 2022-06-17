Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading Down 8.1%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.58. 620,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,134,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $336,935.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $2,257,997.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 793,124 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,948. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 999.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 137,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 124,941 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.