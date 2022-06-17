Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Marchex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 million, a PE ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marchex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.