Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE MPX opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.07. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Marine Products during the third quarter worth about $796,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 262.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

