Markforged (MKFG) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Markforged to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markforged and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $91.22 million $3.86 million -26.00 Markforged Competitors $1.17 billion $31.46 million 27.11

Markforged’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Markforged. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Markforged and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 5 0 2.83 Markforged Competitors 135 1025 2104 66 2.63

Markforged currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 296.63%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 42.02%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Markforged is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Markforged has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged’s rivals have a beta of -0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged 21.87% -31.45% -18.89% Markforged Competitors 5.79% -20.72% -2.39%

Summary

Markforged rivals beat Markforged on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

