Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 1,286 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $172.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.48 and its 200-day moving average is $200.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.