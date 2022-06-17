Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 27,007 First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,007 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.21% of First Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 525.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

THFF opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.67.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on THFF. Raymond James raised shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

