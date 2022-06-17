Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

OMCL stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average is $138.45.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

