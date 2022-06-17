Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.60.

ANSYS stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.92 and a 52-week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

