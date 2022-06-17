Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 182,842 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,842 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.