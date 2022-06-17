Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $1.14 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $80.75 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

