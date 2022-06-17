Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $921,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

IYE opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

