Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,381 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.19% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000.

FLGB stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99.

