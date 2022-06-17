Mason & Associates Inc Buys Shares of 1,013 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $11.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.23. 23,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.26. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

