Mason & Associates Inc Buys Shares of 1,109 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,109 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.69. The stock had a trading volume of 115,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.92 and its 200 day moving average is $227.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

