Mason & Associates Inc Invests $5.84 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.59. 117,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

