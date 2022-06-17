Mason & Associates Inc Invests $559,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,995,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,760 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,925,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 20,059.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,566,000 after buying an additional 1,304,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 118,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,418. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Wolfe Research cut FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

