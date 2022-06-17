Mason & Associates Inc Makes New $450,000 Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock traded up $13.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,726. RH has a 52-week low of $227.26 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.20.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,419 shares of company stock valued at $154,870,241. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on RH to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.20.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

