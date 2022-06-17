Mason & Associates Inc Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,199,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 7.0% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,530,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

IWY traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.12. The stock had a trading volume of 81,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,818. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $176.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

