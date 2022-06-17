Mason & Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 1,616 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.02. 66,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of -199.00 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $2,141,231.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,573,555. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

