Mason & Associates Inc Takes $8.99 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.25. 47,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,780. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

