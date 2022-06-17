Mason & Associates Inc Takes Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 89,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 259,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 38,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,245. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

