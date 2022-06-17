Mason & Associates Inc Takes Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $9,022,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,360,000 after purchasing an additional 259,782 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 38,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average is $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.