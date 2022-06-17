Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.79. The company had a trading volume of 111,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,779. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.08 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

