Maxcoin (MAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 92.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $241,939.19 and $13.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,650.53 or 1.00010311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00031267 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00211890 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00084713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00111604 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00157473 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003678 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004786 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

