McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,518,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22,044.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after buying an additional 277,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 38,029.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,085,000 after buying an additional 233,122 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,375,957. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

McKesson stock opened at $304.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

