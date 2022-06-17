MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDU traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,747,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,387. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

