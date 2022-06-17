Merlin Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,939 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,278,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

INCY traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,214. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.09.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

