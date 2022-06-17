Merlin Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,981 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,981 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $588,506,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $1,311,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,234.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,683 shares of company stock worth $10,227,645. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $12.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.86. 35,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,243. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

