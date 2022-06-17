Merlin Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,036 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. 142,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,861. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.87 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.08.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.35.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

