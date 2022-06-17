Merlin Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,036 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. 142,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,861. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.87 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.08.
MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.35.
About Match Group (Get Rating)
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
