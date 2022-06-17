Merlin Capital LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $418.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,376. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $412.69 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $668.74.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

