Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 25,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,415. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.08. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.