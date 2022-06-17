Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Theleme Partners LLP

Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 2.4% of Theleme Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Theleme Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Micron Technology worth $208,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.04.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 778,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,529,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

