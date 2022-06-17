Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 2.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $41,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 31.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $2,967,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,439. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

