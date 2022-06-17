Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Stock Price Up 100%

Shares of Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY – Get Rating) rose 100% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Monitronics International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

