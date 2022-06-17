Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,452 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 136,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,315,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SLY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,865. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.12 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.