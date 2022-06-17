Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,267,852. The company has a market capitalization of $279.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

