Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $2,211,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $1,197,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,908. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $130.33 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.