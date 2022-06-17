Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $2,211,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $1,197,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.
Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
