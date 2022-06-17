Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 314,145 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 314,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,539,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.4% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,829,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,667,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,858,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $43.50. 372,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,724. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

