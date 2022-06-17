Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Takes $357,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.98. 206,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average is $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $148.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.