Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $317.94

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 317.94 ($3.86) and traded as low as GBX 303 ($3.68). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 307 ($3.73), with a volume of 261,892 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 433 ($5.26).

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 299.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 317.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £843.27 million and a PE ratio of 11.48.

In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.80), for a total value of £176,056.24 ($213,686.42).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

