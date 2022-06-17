Morgan Stanley Trims Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Target Price to $114.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.30. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $310,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,308 shares of company stock valued at $58,523,220. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

