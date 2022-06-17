Morgan Stanley Trims Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Target Price to $114.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.08.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.30. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57.
In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $310,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,308 shares of company stock valued at $58,523,220. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.