Morgan Stanley Trims Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Target Price to $21.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.50 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

NYSE CWK opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mackay acquired 3,500 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,126.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,319,099 shares of company stock worth $42,962,642. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

