Morgan Stanley Trims Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Target Price to $13.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.66.

FLNC opened at $8.37 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 2,568.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,380 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $950,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,144,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

