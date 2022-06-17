Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MCAG remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $4,392,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $2,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

